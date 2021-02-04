It's always been quite clear that the Tillamook Headlight-Herald is a conservative newspaper, but you sure removed any signs of balanced journalism on your front page headline this week - "Big tech censorship hits home".
As someone who majored in journalism and reads numerous newspapers, news magazines, online articles, etc., daily, I know the difference between balanced and biased. This article was solely an opinion piece and certainly not worthy of a four column, page one "news" story. There was literally zero investigative reporting made on the allegations in this opinion piece.
Through it all you showed your true colors, including near the end when you wrote, "In a virtual instance, the social media mob can wipe your digital life away …". "Social media mob"? Seriously? (I'm setting aside the incorrect use of the word "instance" here since it's not entirely germane to my point while graciously leaving out my opinion about the complete lack of decent writing and editing in the Tillamook Headlight-Herald.)
Since I was a young adult I've subscribed to the newspapers of record where I live, and today subscribe to the daily Oregonian, as the state newspaper of record, and the weekly Tillamook Headlight-Herald as the county newspaper of record. I've lived in Tillamook County for nearly six years now and have subscribed to your paper since then. Whereas your bias has been obvious, with this ridiculous "article" you've made it clear that you now aspire to follow in the same path as the fecal-filled media outlet called Breitbart.
You seem to have forgotten that you have both conservative and liberal citizens in Tillamook County, and I'd suggest that 80% of us land firmly in the middle with only 10% on either fringe. If you're not going to write for all of our county's citizens, then quit pretending to be the newspaper of record.
My annual subscription expires in late spring. Believe me when I say I'm watching you, Joe. Take off your tin-foil hat and write and publish news articles for all of our citizens, and save your propaganda for the opinion page.
-Lynn St. Georges, Rockaway Beach
