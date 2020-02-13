Recently twenty-three local people lined the main road (Highway 101) through Wheeler, Oregon to protest continued clear cutting above Wheeler by Stimson Lumber.
This most recent cut will be sprayed, the run-off will flow through neighborhoods, and into both Botts and Zimmerman Marshes and into the bay and eventually the ocean. The spraying of herbicides and pesticides kills wildlife, destroys vital habitat, and endangers the health of humans in the area. At a time when salmon runs are dwindling, is this wise or acceptable?
When contacted, Stimson representatives eloquently respond that they are “following the rules” of the Forest Practices Act. That is just my point-the Forest Practices Act in Oregon is woefully out-of-date, does not incorporate current science, and does not take into account the future of our planet.
The healthy forests of the Pacific Northwest keep so much carbon from the atmosphere! They will be key in saving us from the effects of climate change. I pray for a healthy planet for my grandson to thrive in. Our healthy forests (not tree farms) will contribute to the answer to my prayer.
With that said, my ‘ask’ is for Stimson Lumber to refrain from spraying this 90+ acre cut to keep the chemicals out of our environment. What can it hurt to let the Earth regenerate in its own way without so much destruction?
Glenna Gray
Nehalem
