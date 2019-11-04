Fees for parking at county parks are double taxation.
I’ve lived in Pacific City for right at 25 years and moved here because I enjoy the beach. I’ve never minded paying the county taxes to support the maintenance of the parks -- it’s money well spent.
But now there is a discussion of parking fees for county parks especially near the beaches. As a senior that lives too far away to walk driving and parking are necessary. The additional fee / tax seems like double jeopardy. I do think there should be parking fees for those tourists that add wear and tear to our roads and parks, that’s only fair, but I don’t think that Tillamook Country residents should have to pay twice.
My suggestion is that there should be a significant discount for annual passes for anyone who can establish that they pay taxes in Tillamook County. Not for the daily pass - my visiting relatives and friends can chip in to support the parks, but the county commissioners should take into account we locals are already paying for the services and find a way to make it fair to both locals and visitors.
John Tenny
Pacific City
