Letters to editor

For a very long time, politicians of the “red” persuasion have campaigned using “non-issues” to impugn their opponents.

In 1980, the Panama Canal treaties were an important “non-issues” used to pillory those of the “blue” persuasion.  The treaties were signed and we were doomed to lose control of the Panama Canal to the communist menace.  The treaties were never rescinded and our use of the canal was never impeded.  But tooting the false alarm garnered a lot of votes.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween movie night movie?

You voted:

Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween movie night movie?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.