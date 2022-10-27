For a very long time, politicians of the “red” persuasion have campaigned using “non-issues” to impugn their opponents.
In 1980, the Panama Canal treaties were an important “non-issues” used to pillory those of the “blue” persuasion. The treaties were signed and we were doomed to lose control of the Panama Canal to the communist menace. The treaties were never rescinded and our use of the canal was never impeded. But tooting the false alarm garnered a lot of votes.
In this year’s elections, I see more examples of “non-issues” be used in ways that are less than truthful.
I keep getting (three time and counting) slick full-color, oversize mailings touting Suzanne Weber and Cyrus Javardi. They look very expensive and very similar. I have to wonder who foots the bill.
Both mailings thump the drum of “local control” for our schools, as if we were a sinister movement to wrest control of our schools away from us. Tillamook has always had “local control of our schools. Our school boards would have it no other way.
Candidates who stoke our fears with dishonest “non-issues” like “local control” do not deserve our vote.
Betsy Johnson does not deserve our vote either. She spent years masquerading as a Democrat, yet continuously accuses Democrats of wishing to defund the police. It’s a lie. I’m sure Betsy knows it’s a lie..But maybe it gets her votes.
I’m tired of politicians who lie. They won’t get my vote.
