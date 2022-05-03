We now have our ballots for the primary election and for Tillamook County we have ballot measure 29-161 that re-states and supports our 2nd Amendments rights. The ballot measure’s title is confusing and is not an accurate definition of the purpose and scope of this ballot measure.
I spoke with Mark Torrence the chief petitioner of the ballot measure and asked him to explain the bill in simple terms. He replied that the measure simply restricts funding to the employees of Tillamook County from implementing any future gun restrictions and imposes fines for violations of this measure.
The measure does not restrict Oregon State Police or Federal agents from enforcing future gun restriction laws.
Opposition to this measure has been found in mailings, postings and phone messaging that is purposely misleading and threatening in nature and should be ignored. I personally support ballot measure 29-1611 and urge others to support it also.
Respectfully Submitted
Mike Sears
Cloverdale
