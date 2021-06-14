Thank you, Joe Warren, for supporting free speech by allowing me to present information in my guest column of March 2nd that is censored in the media and letting people do their own fact-checking. The information I provided came from “credentialed” sources in various fields. I have medical doctors in my family-including a medical examiner and a few friends who are MD's on the front-lines that have continued to share information. They have advised our family not to get these experimental COVID vaccinations because too little is known about the short=term or long-term effects of a cutting-edge mRNA technology and there are treatments being used that the media and public health officials continue to suppress so people believe a "vaccine" is their only option. Why is no one talking about the millions of us who already had this virus and have natural immunity and antibodies-superior to any "vaccine"? Where is the "science" supporting a 70% vaccination rate to lift restrictions? What happens when you vaccinate during a pandemic?
How many people have asked themselves why well-respected “credentialed” professionals who have had the courage to question our public health decisions are being fired, their reputations destroyed and their lives threatened? This undermines the democratic process and is medical tyranny.
Links with important information:
- CDC VAERS Dec. 14, 2020 thru May 21, 2021 262, 521 adverse reactions, 92,165 hospitalizations, 13,190, deaths. Only 1% reported. https://www.openvaers.com/index.ph
-In the past 20 years they have failed to make a safe or effective corona vaccine. ALL the animal subjects died within 3 years.
- COVID vaccinations have a 0.84%-1.3% efficacy for a virus that has a 99.97% survival rate https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00069-0/fulltext
-Scientific studies for safe and effective treatments. https://trialsitenews.com/do-the-nih-and-who-covid-treatment-recommendations-need-to-be-fixed/
-Pfizer's former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy and Respiratory, Michael Yeadon discusses COVID-19, mRNA vaccine technology, and censorship…https://www.bitchute.com/video/qs9X8Blr4Ucv/
-Dr. Cole/Dr. McCullough give their testimony COVID 19. https://informedchoicewa.org/news/mds-give-testimony-in-idaho-and-texas-covid-19-vitamin-d-treatments-and-vaccine-concerns/
-A risk benefit analysis on mRNA vaccines. https://off-guardian.org/2021/02/22/synthetic-mrna-covid-vaccines-a-risk-benefit-analysis/
-MD, PHD, JD. COVID 19, mRNA vaccines. https://www.flemingmethod.com/
-Immunologist. Peer reviewed scientific study how the spike proteins from these vaccines are distributed all around the body causing severe health impacts for all ages=damaging organs, crossing the blood brain barrier, deaths. . https://omny.fm/.../new-peer-reviewed-study-on.../embed...
-Dr. Seneff MIT research scientist 40 page paper. Unintended consequences of the mRNA vaccines. https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/23
-Recent 444 page peer reviewed research paper on our response to this virus. https://www.oregoniansformedicalfreedom.com/
-Stanford University Epidemiologist=Dr. Ioannidis Worldwide Infection Fatality Rate 0.15% 1.5-2 billion infections by Feb. 2021 with substantial differences in locations. No worse than the seasonal flu. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/eci.13554
- Attorney Reiner Fuellmich-Crimes Against Humanity. https://breaking-news.ca/the-new-nuremberg-trials-2021-please-share-this-info/
-French virologist and Nobel Prize winner Prof. Luc Montagnier said that "epidemiologists know but are “silent” about the phenomenon known as “Antibody-Dependent Enhancement”. While it is understood that viruses mutate, causing variants, he contends that “it is the vaccination that is creating the variants There are antibodies created by the vaccine,” forcing the virus to “find another solution” or die. This is where the variants are created. That the trend is happening in “each country” where “the curve of vaccination is followed by the curve of deaths." If we look at the curve from the WHO since the vaccinations started in January, the curve showing new infection has exploded, along with deaths. Notably among young people that were not affected by this virus."
-What should alarm every American is the push for vaccine passports in order to be able to be part of society. Our governor is forcing businesses to be vaccine enforcers now as she did for masks and social distancing creating a caste system similar to the social credit scores in China. This violates the ADA, the Civil Rights Act, our 4th amendment and the Oregon Constitution. It is discrimination.
This is how Nazi Germany was created through fear, authoritarian rule and people who let it happen.
-Robin Kostrikin, Pacific City
