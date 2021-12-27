Has Pfizer ever been found guilty in a court of law for scientific fraud? The answer is YES!
Has Pfizer ever been found guilty in a court of law for bribing doctors? The answer is YES!
Has Pfizer ever been found guilty in a court of law for racketeering fraud? The answer is YES!
Combined penalties and settlements are roughly half of a 1% percent of the company’s annual profits that typically exceed $10 billion a year, and global sales of $67.4 billion as of 2011.
And yet people are to just believe and “trust the science”.
Interesting how many various elected officials representing Tillamook County have received campaign contributions from Pfizer and other powerful pharma controlling conglomerates, and are now supporting highly contentious positions, specifically unlawful mandates that benefit their donors.
“For those who do not think for themselves and do not do the simple task of questioning those who THINK they are in control will forever be fooled.” Lee Smith
Julie Fletcher
Tillamook County
