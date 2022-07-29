I was a disappointed in the recent article on TillaBay Farms in the Tillamook Headlight Herald. While most of this Dairy Feature article was quite interesting, the reporter chose to include some concerning mis-information about the proposed power lines that will run through this property. Specifically, the reporter chose to quote Mr. Kurt Mizee as saying “Another challenge that Mizee is faced with is the Oceanside (electrical power) Transmission Line, which will run through Tilla-Bay Farms and adversely affect not only their farm, but five other farms. It will de-value farms, not to mention the potential health risk to cows and one family from EMF (electro-magnetic field) that has been proven time and time again to cause cancer from the negative neurons that radiate from such systems.”
In short, there is absolutely no credible evidence that transmission lines pose potential risks to farm animals or people. None. Although this falsehood has been around a while, it has been debunked over and over again by the CDC, the NIH and other credible health authorities. While there persist anecdotal reports of associations between power lines and various diseases, anecdotal reports themselves carry no credible proof. It requires double-blinded scientific studies to make such assertions, and the numerous studies that have been carried out (and published in peer-reviewed scientific journals) have found no associations.
