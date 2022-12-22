Have you ever heard the wise saying “If you don’t take care of your customer, your competition will”?
Well, it seems that in this day and age, the competition isn’t doing much better!
Whenever I receive good or great customer service, I congratulate and praise the person or company who is responsible. And I tell them they are one of the few exceptions to the rule. I am sure you can relate to this.
Most of you reading this will have had the same kind of experiences. For you, I am in this way sharing your rant as well as mine. For those of you who are new to the issues I am going to share with you: get ready – your turn is on the way.
I’m first going to point the finger at the U.S. Postal Service. And I preface this by saying this problem – experienced by me and many other people in my community (Bay City) – began long before COVID reared its ugly head. The best mail carrier we EVER had that delivered our mail and packages – was Candy. She was a carrier we could rely on. Our mail was in our boxes – at our homes – usually no later than 11 a.m. – noon at the latest. Candy retired. And ever since then, my mail has been delivered as late as 9 p.m. How long does it take to learn a postal route? One month, two, maybe three? When a year has passed and things haven’t gotten any better, there is something wrong with this picture, wouldn’t you say? I have tried on several occasions to call the Tillamook Post Office to try and find out what the problem is, and no one answers the phone. Not once. About two months ago I asked two different carriers why no one ever picks up the phone in Tillamook (where all Bay City mail goes through) and was told that they are experiencing management and emoplyee issues. So this situation doesn’t have a solution – since these people’s jobs are protected by the union. It just is what it is.
You can, fortunately, still count on UPS and FedEx. But if you are relying on the USPS, good luck. And I can’t tell you how many times the USPS tracking system shows OUT FOR DELIVERY – and low and behold – it isn’t.
Let’s now discuss something that is “mis-delivered”. If your carrier delivers it to any address other than yours, and the recipient is not honest enough to bring it to your house, or take it to the post office, you will never see it – and tracking info will show it was delivered. Unless you had it insured, no one will do anything about it – ever. This has happened to me three times in the past 10 years – how about you? I know for a fact that prescription medications and glasses are mis delivered; I have received other people’s drugs and glasses in my mailbox – and immediately took them to the rightful recipients. I was told by these people “Oh, I am not surprised. This happens to us a lot.” A dishonest person might be taking your drugs or wearing your glasses as I write this, thanks to the USPS.
Now let’s cover “shipping partners” --- and the primary two are DHL and Pitney-Bowes.
About three months ago, I purchased a pair of boots through eBay from a company in New Jersey.
Three days later, tracking showed it was shipped. The following day tracking showed “Delivered to shipping partner. USPS awaits parcel.” I checked it every day for the next two weeks, and tracking still showed the same thing. I called the seller and was told the “shipping partner” they use is Pitney-Bowes. I told them that tracking showed they still had it in their possession after two weeks and asked them to call their shipping partner (Pitney-Bowes) to find out why they had not taken it to their post office. Did they call them? No. Two weeks later the tracking status had not changed.
I called the seller back. The following day I received an email from the seller, offering me a 30% refund for my trouble. I replied, telling them I was demanding a 100% refund for something I purchased from them and had never received. They refused. So I then got eBay involved, who forced them to refund me the full amount. The boots were never delivered.
When it comes to DHL, at this point they have not lost anything I ordered, but it takes two to three weeks from the time they receive a package from the seller/shipper – before it finally gets into the hands of the USPS.
Bottom line: shipping partners are anything but partners. Last time I checked, a “partner” is supposed to help – not hinder or obstruct.
Let’s revisit the U.S. Postal Service. I’m not quite finished.
About four or five months ago – when I was watching the tracking updates on a package I was eagerly awaiting – something I had spend a lot of money on – low and behold, I saw that tracking showed “Attempted delivery – no access to delivery location”! You see, I have a very large mailbox right next to the street – and my gate was wide open! Not only was this a small package that easily would have fit inside my mailbox, but it was not even left on my porch! Again, I am sure I am not the Lone Ranger when it comes to this phenomenon. This can only be a postal carrier who simply did not want to do what they are being paid very well to do.
Like you, I work hard for my money and expect better than this. So is there a solution for us, the American Consumers? Sad to say it, but no. We are forced to take a bite out of an elk turd sandwich, time after time. And then just wait – and hope. Sometimes things eventually show up, or they don’t.
And again, COVID is not the culprit! It is the ineptness of this day and age – and we are the victims.
On December 5th, I visited the post office in Tillamook and asked one of the clerks at the counter what was going on the Bay City’s mail. She looked at another clerk who gave her a funny look, and she said “There is no mail carrier for Bay City.” I then asked why no one answers the phone when I call.
Her reply was “We are under-staffed.” “Isn’t your postmaster supposed to answer the phone here?” I asked. “Yes. That is true.” She replied.
I was expecting another important package that same day. Tracking showed it as “out for delivery”.
My mail was not delivered that day. Instead, tracking had been changed to “We apologize. We were unable to attempt delivery of your item on December 7th, 2022 in Tillamook, OR 97141 due to an unforeseen operational issue. Your item will go out for delivery on the next delivery day.”
An unforeseen operational issue? Really? It has been this way for the past two months! I would not call this “unforeseen.” To say the residents of Bay City are angry over this issue would be an understatement.
And how are things in your town?
Karl Anderson
Bay City
