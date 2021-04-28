This letter is written by Larry Stephens with Pat Patterson regarding the need for providing Dial a Ride services in South County for those seniors such as Pat who is 97 years old who has been greatly missing dial a ride since it has been reduced drastically over the past several years. It is also a letter to support two candidates who are running for election or reelection to Tillamook Co Transportation District who are dedicated to enhancing the services for Pat and others in similar situations. A formal letter to the TCTD Board has been sent by Larry Stephens addressing this very urgent need on behalf of Pat and others. Pat Patterson was one of the original elected Board Members of TCTD from its inception to the year 2005, who was one of the early “Friends of the Wave” who helped to form and establish the Tillamook County Transportaton District .It was started after a property tax was passed for it to become a stand-alone agency to serve the needs of citizens. This was especially important for the seniors and disabled who did not have their own mode of transportation available.
As Pat had made contact with Mary Johnson with Larry to endorse her candidacy she agreed to meet him next to the Sandlake Store where Pat loves to have coffee with friends, and also where he donated an authentic Chinook Totem Pole that would soon be erected and installed at that location. They took a photo together for Mary’s campaign as he enthusiastically wanted to endorse her for Position 5 for the TCTD Board and he knew she would be willing to support enhanced transportation services to South County. He also knew of Linda Adler who is a neighbor in the South County and endorses her as well for reelection for position 3 on the TCTD Board as she strongly supports more services to be provided to seniors such as himself needing dial a ride or other transportation.
What was very much concerning to Larry Stephens and Mary as he arrived on the scene for taking the photos, was that Pat was so enthusiastic about meeting Mary and getting ready for the photo shoot, that Pat went ahead and drove his own vehicle down to Sandlake store to get there ahead of time instead of waiting for Larry to pick him up which Larry was hoping to do. As Pat shared more about not wanting to be housebound every day, he did share that he really really wanted to get a dial a ride service back again where he could use it at least once a week for his own safety and good transportation. We as a group being so thankful for his wonderful time and caring support were extremely concerned for Pat’s own safety and well-being. We realized we sincerely wanted for him to have safe transportation into the future as he is a treasure to us all. We hope the Transportation District Board will read our letter we have sent to the Board and the GM for TCTD to begin seriously addressing this concern.
-Pat Patterson – Past Board Member TCTD, Larry Stephens – Pat’s Friend and Concerned Citizen, Cloverdale
