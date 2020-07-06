To condone actions of people who are destroying our statues our businesses and disrespecting our law enforcement, is unconscionable. The people who are protesting without full knowledge of an issue, are providing cover for unlawful people, who are doing the looting and burning of property. And defunding of our law enforcement will bring us back to the days of vigilantes, just think about the vigilantes oversight.
People don’t join the military to destroy, they join because they want to preserve our freedom. Even when the views of others don’t align with their own. As a veteran, I have heartburn over the people who have no tolerance for our past. I have found nothing is gained from one viewpoint or prospective.
As far back in time as we can look, we find people have destroyed statues, books etc., that was indifferent to their point of view. How much have we lost of our history? When we don’t recognize our past, We lose, and likely to repeat our errors.
Removing statues is no different than burning books.
Charles J Hurliman
Tillamook County Commissioner (2001 to 2012)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.