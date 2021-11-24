I've just read Derrick Josi's wonderful book, "An Industry Worth Fighting For". Derrick Josi is a local dairy farmer and a very good writer.
In a brisk, well-written 201 pages, Mr. Josi details the operation of a modern dairy farm. He very effectively counters the slanted viewpoints of the bleeding heart activists who seem to equate dairy farming with the Holocaust. He also includes a thumbnail description of Facebook that somewhat explains how Facebook contributes to the morass of mis-information that assails us on a daily basis. Facebook strives to tell you what you want to hear.
I worked in the cheese factory for thirty years and was involved in every aspect of what happens to the milk after the farm. I had only a dim picture of how the milk got to the factory. I am grateful for the education. Thank you Mr. Josi!
(Book available on Amazon a kindle and paperback. I believe it will be in the library soon. For Kindle Unlimited users it is available for free.)
-Jim Heffernan, Tillamook
