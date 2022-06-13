Our violent culture has spawned yet another mass shooting, and as usual the Democrats are freaking out: Ban the guns!
Eighteen dead school children is sad as hell. Multiply that sadness by forty-billion and that’s what we as a nation have done to Russia and Ukraine.
Earlier this month, the Democrats in Congress voted unanimously to send forty-billion dollars worth of weaponry and other equipment to the war in Ukraine, and only sixty-eight Republicans voted against this massive export of murderous equipment. These weapons include missiles, artillery, guns, ammunition and killer drones. These weapons will be used to kill people. Do the anti-gun Democrats understand that?
Whether or not the Democrats understand what they have done, the disconnect of being anti-gun yet pro-war should be concerning to everyone. For the soon-to-be dead from the Biden’s war package will include thousands of Russian and Ukrainian children. Will the Democrats even acknowledge the death and destruction they are about to bring to Ukraine and Russia? Will they acknowledge the tens of thousands of adults they will kill by transferring these weapons?
Don’t count on it, not in a million years.
But they’ll come for your guns. You can count on that.
Andy Norris
Wheeler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.