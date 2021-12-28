This is something that should make clear to every thinking Oregonian why the job of a Precinct Committeeperson (PCP) is important. Democratic PCPs who live in Senate District 16 will soon be nominating between three and five replacements for Senator Betsy Johnson, who resigned on Wednesday. County Commissioners in SD16 will then appoint a replacement for Senator Johnson from among those nominees and no others, which gives an extraordinary amount of power to PCPs.
The state-level Democratic Party of Oregon is completely directing the participation of our PCPs in the candidate-nomination process, but Tillamook County Democrats are responsible, as always, for getting good Democrats into those PCP positions. We have 31 empty PCP positions in SD16, and appointed PCPs are eligible to vote if we can get them certified with the county early next week. To do that, we will be appointing new PCPs via Zoom this coming Monday, December 20th, at 6:00 p.m.
Are you interested in becoming one of them? All you have to do is reply to this email. Just tell us your name and where you live (so we can verify your eligibility) and how to get in touch with you. We will take it from there.
If not, or if you live outside SD16 (basically the north half of the county), would you forward this email to some good Democrat who might be interested and eligible?
On a different but related topic, we are also interested in finding people who would fill Betsy Johnson’s seat. Do you know someone who should be nominated? This appointment will position someone as the incumbent and presumptive winner of the next election for her seat. The future of our county and our state is at stake. It is crucial that this seat be filled with someone who will keep it blue.
Cole Brecheen
Mary McGinnis
