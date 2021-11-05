The 2021 Democratic Party of Oregon Platform Convention will be held December 10th-12th in Happy Valley, Oregon. See https://dpo.org/2021-platform-convention/. Tillamook County Democrats are allowed to send six delegates and three alternates. The only eligibility requirement is that you be a registered Democrat in Tillamook County. No experience necessary. Applications will be accepted through this form until November 10th, and can also be made via email to chair@tillcodems.org. The Central Committee will make final delegate selections in the third week of November.
Assistance with lodging and other costs of attendance may be available to those who need it.
Application form: https://forms.gle/mkZukDK2HixjF6vJA
-Cole Brecheen, chair Tillamook County Democrats
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.