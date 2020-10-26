Saturday (9/26) late in the afternoon, we drove through Tillamook, heading for Newport in a rented RV that had brought us safely to the West Coast from Pittsburgh, PA. We had been on the road since Labor Day.
About 5 miles beyond the southern border of the town on Highway 101, the 2 rear tires on the driver’s side of the RV flew off the RV and onto the road. Miraculously, none of the 3 people in the car that was hit by one of the rolling tires was hurt and neither were the two of us.
Almost instantly thereafter, good things began to happen. Judy came out of her house by the side of the road and offered that we could use her phone. Ours had no reception here. She invited us into her home to access the phone. Her husband, Tim, stored our bikes and hitch in his garage so the RV could be towed. And the next day he provided us with a much needed ride so we could retrieve refrigerated items and clothing from the RV.
Advice was given about where we could spend the night in town.
Another neighbor, whom I have nicknamed The Muffin Lady, brought us 6 home made, still warm from the oven, banana muffins.
And a third neighbor, Gene, helped us, in the dark and the rain, to move things we had stored underneath the vehicle which needed to be moved so the RV could be towed. Then, he and his wife, Carol, drove us in to town, following the Burden tow truck (wonderful friendly service) which was towing the RV.
From your police force, we received kind and thorough attention from Officers Barichio and Lamb as well as a concerned drive by from 2 of the area ambulances. Fortunately, we did not need their services.
The kindnesses did not stop there. Daniel at the Ashley Inn went out of his way to be helpful and even loaned us his truck so we could go to Lee Schwab Tire on Monday morning to meet with the Albert, the manager, to discuss the situation. Albert prioritized our job and miraculously, Scott, the Assistant Manager, was able to replace the rotor, wheels and tires by 1:00 on Monday afternoon so we could be on our way early Tuesday morning.
AND, we enjoyed a pleasant pizza dinner at Main Street!
These citizens of your town have represented you well. They have paid it forward for Tillamook. If you are not already proud to live here with people like this surrounding you, you should be. Nobody could have predicted that this situation would arise. But if it had to, we are so grateful that it happened here, amid you caring and helpful people.
Thank you, Tillamook. We hope to return some day to enjoy the natural beauty and the renowned cheese and ice cream from this area.
Tom and Cathie Johnson from Pittsburgh
