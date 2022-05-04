Help! Our county is in desperate shape. We do not have enough nurses and healthcare providers to take care of us. Nurses and health care providers are trained to assess, diagnosis, treat and evaluate (all nursing functions) folks with all types of conditions. If we expect to remain healthy and well or to attain a certain level of functioning as we age, we need good nursing care provided by a number of different types of health care practitioners. Voting yes on TBCC Measure 29-165 will enable our community to educate our nurses and health care providers. A local program will allow students to stay locally, both while in school and after graduation, along with making an adequate salary. We have had our local assisted living centers close because we don’t have health care providers. The Nehalem Bay Health District is doing all they can to make sure the Nehalem Valley Care Center (the only skilled nursing care center in Tillamook Co) stays open and is adequately staffed. We all have to work on this issue. Help your community, vote yes for the Community College Bond and TBCC’s efforts to deal with our critical nursing and heath care provider shortage. Thank you
Dianne R Bloom BSN, MSN, CNM
Nehalem Bay Medical Reserve Corp
