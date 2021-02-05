My deep appreciation to everyone responsible for creating and maintaining the gracious and engaging mask “campaign” for Manzanita.
I live in Wheeler, in the “elderly” category. Each time I come to Manzanita for the library, bank, groceries, post office, bookstore, coffee shop, or to walk on the beach, I am thankful for the policy, the signs, the cautions, the friendly tone of the materials, and the masks worn.
To all who were and are behind the campaign. Thank you every so much.
-Edith Rohde, Manzanita
