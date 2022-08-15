Letters to editor

I am writing to thank you for hosting the first Gubernatorial debate of this campaign season. Last Friday, I was watching the debate you hosted and noticed something, or rather, someone, was missing. Of the multiple candidates running for Governor of Oregon, only three of them were invited to attend. A duly elected Libertarian candidate, R Leon Noble, had been excluded and I would like to know why.

Mr. Noble earned the nomination of the Libertarian Party of Oregon during their Primary Election held last June. Unlike other “minor” parties, Libertarians do not need to spend millions of dollars on a Primary Campaign in order to ensure ballot access. With our closed Primary rules, we are able to develop personal relationships between candidates and constituents, not just throw dollars around trying to buy votes.

