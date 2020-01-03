I was the woman who was hit by a pickup truck at the Library on Sept. 26, 2019. It has been a long road to recovery. I would like to thank all the kind people who came to aid me, especially a young man named Brock who convinced me to stay down lying in the rain. Several people brought blankets and jackets to keep me as warm and dry as possible until the ambulance arrived. One woman prayed for me. I am grateful that so many people were concerned for my welfare and did something about it.
Thank you Tillamook. You should be proud of the caring and compassion of your citizens.
Jane Knapp
Wheeler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.