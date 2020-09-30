So why does Paul Daniels want to serve on the Garibaldi Planning Commission and City Council?
By serving on either panel, Daniels reportedly wants to continue to guide an effort to change Garibaldi’s zoning code to allow for unrestricted developments of apartments throughout the city. Apartments could sprout up next to a house, or rows of existing houses torn down to make way for a complex.
To do this, Daniels needs three votes – a majority – on both the Commission and Council, and the help of the City Manager.
Daniels currently has three votes on the Council with the appointment of his friend Gaylord Forsman, and the support of Mayor Judy Riggs and Councilor Melissa Elmore.
Over the past two years, City Manager Geoff Wullschlager’s number one priority has been to help Daniels by convincing the Planning Commissioners to recommend a zoning code change that would benefit Daniels and his millionaire investors but do harm to Garibaldi’s quality of life.
Wullschlager conducted so-called “workshops” on code changes, like one in November 2019 to persuade the Commissioners to act soon.
In April 2018, as a resident, Tim Hall exposed a scheme where people were told the State of Oregon “required” the zoning codes be changed. This was a lie that once exposed was rejected by the Commission, City Council and most residents.
Former City Manager John O’Leary resigned. The zone change was actually written by Wullschlager and reportedly encouraged by Daniels.
How else could a zone change impact residents?
Already Wullschlager said at the 2020-2021 city budget hearing that the city’s water and wastewater systems require upgrades, no doubt meaning expansion to accommodate future apartments under Daniels’ empire. Residents could see dramatic increases in their water bill.
Daniels will no doubt want the favorable three Council members to again grant him a 2 percent interest loan on the System Development Charges (SDC) as well as another big SDC fee discount.
Residents will have a choice in a few weeks to vote to choose a new mayor and two city councilors. They can pick ones who want to change Garibaldi from a “fishing village” to a labor camp, or vote for candidates – Tim Hall, Katie Findling and Norm Shattuck – who want residents and business to have a true voice in planning our city’s recovery and future.
Carolee North
Former Planning Commissioner Garibaldi
