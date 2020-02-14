I glad to hear the county is getting its computers back on line after the cyber-ransom attack. Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee the same thing won’t happen again tomorrow. Perhaps everything should be shifted to the cloud and then let the experts at Microsoft or IBM or Amazon handle the security efforts - they have vast experience and almost unlimited resources for this sort of thing.
Jon Orloff
