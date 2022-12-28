We would like to take a moment to thank and comment Curt Shelley for his service to School District 9; our schools, children, grandchildren and staff.
We saw firsthand that above all else, he cared about the welfare of our students and staff. This showed in the safety improvements made at Liberty and South Prairie, routing buses off of Stillwell and South Prairie Rd for the loading and unloading of students. Safety improvements on 12th St. in front of the High School, funneling pedestrians to the crosswalks, adding caution lights along both sides of along both sidewalks in front of the school buildings making evening activities that we all attend much safer.
The athletic complex at the High School underwent both a facelift and improvements with new turf on the athletic field, an enlarged resurfaced eight lane track, improved lighting and an enlarged, better equipped fitness and training center.
Mr. Shelley’s leadership was especially valuable in moving us forward during the past three years of a pandemic unlike anything any of us had seen before. Fraught with confusion, disagreement and uncertainty about the correct path from nearly everyone, he led district in the best ways anyone could have possibly known.
We were fortunate to have him on board for the last four plus years and regret losing him.
Steve & Claire Rouse, Alex & Carol Iwaniw, Bob & Lauri Lamb
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.