Letters to editor

I read the article about Betsy Johnson and did not see one word about how she feels about gun control and her connection with the NRA. Maybe I missed it.

Jan MacLaren

Rockaway Beach

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you worried about the new COVID variant, Omicron BA.5?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you worried about the new COVID variant, Omicron BA.5?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.