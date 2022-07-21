I recently received an email from a close friend with a link to a newspaper article from the Cheboygan (Michigan) Daily Tribune. It was a very nice article about Jaykob Wood who happens to be the current director of the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum. The article gave a great deal of background about Mr. Wood, but when I neared the end of the article, I was distressed to read his comments about the artist Lucia Wiley and how “she had never been represented at the museum” and so Mr. Wood said he curated an exhibit of her work for display that is now on loan to the city of Tillamook.
Had Mr. Wood done his research about TCPM as well as Sister Lucia, he would have discovered that the museum had, indeed, displayed her work at a summer-long exhibit over a decade ago. The artifacts on display included her high school graduation dress, much of her childhood artwork, and sketches for the mural at the Tillamook City Hall (formerly the US Post Office) which was commissioned during her work for the WPA. It also included paintings and designs for the mural at the Tillamook County Courthouse. In fact, when my husband Gary Albright was the Director of TCPM, he was approached by then- County Commissioner Mark Labhart to repair damage done by vandals and contractors to the Courthouse mural. These repairs were accomplished, and the fresco cleaned, in 2010.
