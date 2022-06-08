I would like to propose that Tillamook County buy the Alderbrook Golf
Course. Why you might wonder. Well, It is historic, almost 100 years old, and though Tillamook County offers lots of really exceptional out door activities, hiking, canoeing, surfing birding, on and on really, golf is something that appeals to many.
A municipal or county golf course in not an unusual idea and the restaurant could be leased out.
Maybe there is interest in this idea among others. Who knows so how about
we explore this idea ? I suggest we put it on the table for consideration.
Thank you,
Allison Asbjornsen
Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.