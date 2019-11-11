The problem you are discussion is wide spread. The good thing the county parks gets it. They work on fees. They take no taxes from us to support the work they do. I fish and pay the same fee as out county visitors for fishing parking. The county needs to raise the price for out of county usage or lower the price for in county usage.
Jerrold Rzuczek
Tillamook
