It is being reported that after having invested the cost of infrastructure to maintain the parking lot at Cape Kiwanda as a fee area, Tillamook County is not enforcing the fee in any way. Apparently the County’s “plan” was to have a County deputy on duty for fee enforcement, but Commissioner Yamamoto now says there is not enough funding for a new deputy. The County is now considering hiring a private firm to do this work.
This is yet another example of the poor planning and abject failure of the County Commissioners to consider the roll-out of their decisions. Plus, now it is on record the County considered this task to be work of Sheriff’s deputies so when they attempt to farm it out to contracted service, the County should expect to get a demand to bargain from the deputies’ union… probably adding more hassle than it is worth. The County Commissioners seem to make stuff up as they go, one maladroit step after another. Whoever on the County Commission initially dreamed up this unworkable scheme needs to apologize to the people of Tillamook County.
-Ed Ruttledge, Tierra Del Mar
