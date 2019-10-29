My thoughts with a different twist.
I don’t like the choices. An expensive, futuristic top of the line rendition which does not, in my opinion, reflect the lifestyles of most Manzanitians. I do not want to pay top dollar for something which does not represent my city.
Or, a pared down rendition with a Quonset hut as a main component. (which is ugly)
Plus converting an old school, with dubious success, to function as new.
Sounds like the choices are: old and tired but much less expensive vs. modern flash with little attention to Manzanitan style costing much more.
Is there not a middle road here?
Kay Stoltz
Manzanita
