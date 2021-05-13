Recently, New York major league baseball teams, the Yankees and Mets, have opened their stadiums to an increasing number of fans but have decided to create two-tier spectators by dividing the vaccinated from the unvaccinated, so one group doesn't infect the other. I agree. Having learned now from actual data that those who have been vaccinated are more likely to spread Covid than those unvaccinated, this will ensure the safety of the unvaccinated.
-Alan Kern, Garibaldi
