I am disheartened by the context in which a paragraph out of a recent Chamber Chatter was taken by Bruce Deloria. The article in question was intended to reaffirm that Tillamook County residents are doing a great job combating Covid-19 and we’ve helped our restaurants survive once and let's do it again. I did, in fact, make the comment that I believe the state “got it wrong” when they announced a statewide freeze less than 48 hours after announcing a county-by-county freeze on November 11th, 2020. Here is my statement from the article:
“I’ll just be real with you: it’s a bummer that we’re back here and the State got this call wrong. You have done a great job through Covid-19, Tillamook County, and there is no reason for us to bear the brunt of other regions problems. Yet, as I write this frustrated and disappointed by this move, I am reminded that we have done it before and survived, and we will do it again.”
While we have seen a slow upward trend of positive cases in Tillamook County, we entered the statewide freeze with the third lowest positivity rate in the state and came out of it as the second lowest (per hundred thousand) just two weeks later. Yet restaurants, museums, dance studios and fitness centers were all shut down for a second time. As a result, Tillamook County remains one of just six counties in the low and moderate risk tiers of the new guidance documents from the state. I stand by my statement that the call to go statewide so quickly was an error in judgment and unnecessary, not to be confused with not taking safety measures in general. I believe we are all well aware at this time in our history that even those elected to represent us can get it wrong – we are all human.
What concerns me the most about the context of Mr. Deloria’s letter is what seems to be a gross misunderstanding of efforts in my capacity as Executive Director of the Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce. At no time have I implied that we should “let our guard down” or take action that would imply that. Quite the contrary actually – the Chamber has sent over two dozen emails to local businesses and organizations to keep them comprised of new and changing regulations and funding opportunities as well as assisting businesses daily who have questions. The Chamber continues to distribute PPE to help local businesses comply with state guidance, and has also hosted many events while I oversee compliance with the guidance at the time of the event. I want nothing more than for our community to stay healthy so that our businesses can thrive, and children can stay in school once they go back. We are truly in this together and I am grateful that under the new guidance we have control over the regulations of our county. Our actions, not opinions, will form our future.
Lastly, Mr. Deloria, you sent me an incendiary email earlier last week and I encouraged you to call me directly so that we could have a respectful dialogue. I’m sorry you didn’t take me up on that offer. You stated in your letter that those who do not agree with you or the state elected officials are the “impertinent and uneducated among us.” I hope you reflect on that statement and come to a more kind and understanding approach in the future. I forgive you for being unkind, Bruce – I hope you can also forgive me for the aforementioned misunderstandings. I do believe that is the beginning of finding any solution.
-Justin Aufdermauer, Tillamook
