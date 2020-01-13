Thank you for continuing to cover the issues of concern to our communities. I am one of the 16 (sixteen) appellants referenced in your Dec 25 article “Appellants voice concerns over cable.” We are only a small portion of the Tierra Del Mar community supporters that strongly oppose the conditional use request by Facebook/Edge Cable that will be decided upon by the Board of Commissioners in January.
We urge the Board of Commissioners to carefully consider the consequences of potentially approving this precedent-setting conditional use request. As a community, we are concerned about the consequences of allowing a commercial endeavor of one property owner to supersede the safety and character of an entire residential community.
We do not accept the assertion by Facebook that they are ‘similar to’ a public utility facility. We do not accept the assertion that the proposed project meets each of the conditional use criteria.
We strongly reject the assertion that the proposed project meets criteria #3 relating to the size, shape, location and natural features of the parcel. This is an inappropriate project using industrial drilling in the midst of a densely packed residential setting.
We reject that the proposed project meets criteria #4 - this project will alter the surrounding properties and our residential neighborhood. Good neighbors are people, not a buried concrete vault.
Please join us Thursday January 9 at 9 a.m. at the County Courthouse (201 Laurel Ave., 2nd Floor) to listen to the deliberations and decisions by the Board of Commissioners on this conditional use request. Make no doubt about it: the impact will be far-reaching - either by sending a strong message of support to the community or supporting the corporate interests of Facebook. It’s that simple.
Lynnae Ruttledge
Tierra Del Mar
