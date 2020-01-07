I want to thank you for the article in the Headlight Herald concerning the Tierra Del Mar cable landing site. My husband and I are strongly opposed to the conditional use request submitted by Facebook/Edge Cable, as is our entire community.
Tierra Del Mar is a small, but densely populated, rural residential community. We bought our property in 1983 and built our “dream” retirement home in 2000. We have enjoyed the peace and beauty of this area ever since.
This entire area is zoned rural residential 2. We have no cell service, fire hydrants, and a small privately owned water district. David and I are deeply concerned about the impact this cable landing site will have on us and the wildlife in the area (the endangered marbled murrelet and snowy plover nest nearby). Here are some of our concerns:
1. The environmental impact of the clearing of the 2/3 acre ocean front lot,
2. The noise from preparing the lot, the horizontal directional drilling machine itself, all of the additional machinery involved in the operation, and the huge increase of truck traffic on Sand Lake Road,
3. The vibration resulting from the drilling and its impact on our home foundations, septic systems, and water system lines,
4. The pollutants release in the air from the carcinogenic bentonite used in the HDD drilling machine to the diesel exhaust from all of the various pieces of large equipment, and the 5-10 trucks per day hauling in water.
We plead with the Board of Commissioners to NOT allow a private, for-profit business to use the label of public utility in order to begin a drilling operation on a piece of residential property. They will provide no service to our area of even Tillamook County.
Please join us, the community of Tierra Del Mar, to hear the deliberation and decision reached by the Board of Commissioners on Thursday, January 9, at 9 a.m.
Thank you,
Candace Churchley
5955 Harris Ave
Tierra Del Mar
