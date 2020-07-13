I have read the open letters to the community by the commissioners and the health dept. announcing their support for the new domestic terrorism wing of the Democratic Party often referred to as “Black Lives Matter”.
What kind of insanity is required to continue to support a group that has encouraged and participated in a series of police killings and is responsible for the looting and burning hundreds of businesses in almost all major cities across the country. Recent interviews with the “Black Lives Matter” leaders quote them as now targeting all statues of Jesus Christ because He is a symbol of “White Supremacy”, and they also stated that if they don’t get what they want, “we will burn it all down”.
The comments of our Community Health Centers raise questions about the mental health of that department! Let me quote them. “ The more recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and countless others illustrate our society’s tolerance of racially driven brutality, violence, and marginalization of some of our most vulnerable populations.” In two of the cited cases the officers involved have been charged with murder. The Breonna Taylor case is still being reviewed but after firing a shot through the door and hitting one of the policemen, it just might not be a surprise that the ending may not be pleasant.
I have not spoken to the sheriff but I believe that he should be very offended by your newspaper for including his office as supporting a terrorist organization. I have read his section several times and find no such statement or inference. Why doesn’t the Headlight Herald ask him?
I am offended by being represented by commissioners who encourage lawlessness, anarchy, and the destruction of what has made this country great. I can only hope that at least the veterans living in Tillamook are as offended as I am.
Ladd Henderson
Pacific City
