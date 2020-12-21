Jan.1st, 2021 Tillamook County Parks day-use fees go up. For full understanding watch the board meeting. Google Tillamook Board of Commissioners. Click on minutes. Scroll down to Sept. 23rd board meeting video. Move to 42min. This a 10 min. presentation. To understand how Cape Kiwanda fits into this google pacific city mater plan. Scroll to Tillamook County Oregon. You are there. Scroll past the picture. Click on Cape Kiwanda master plan (Sept. 2016) Reading this shows why the BOC wants to restrict driving on the beach in South County. It reinforces why user fees should only be implemented in South county at this time. It generates the question of why shouldn't South County be pressured to incorporate into Tillamook County so more tax revenue can be generated for the general fund.
-Susan Aalykke, Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.