How is it acceptable that our County Commissioners: Mary Faith Bell, David Yamamoto & Erin Skaar are allowed to hold “public” meetings that the public is not actually allowed to attend in person? They are subverting our First Amendment right to assemble and further stifling the right to free speech by not reading all public comments that have been submitted in their entirety.
We The People of Tillamook County must hold them accountable for their malfeasance. We must demand a weekly in person public meeting which is held at a time that working class constituents can easily attend.
If any of our County Commissioners are too fearful of the public, they should relinquish their office so that we may elect someone who is not afraid of their constituents.
County Commissioners, you took the oath of office, solemnly swearing to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. For many months now you have been circumventing not only our constitutional First Amendment rights, but also the right to Life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness by not focusing on treatment of COVID-19, blindly going along with mask and experimental vaccine mandates, as well as participating in unnecessary lockdowns that hurt small businesses and working class citizens.
-Tiffany Jacob, Tillamook
