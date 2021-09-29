This letter is to address the county commissioners weekly meetings scheduled on Wednesday during the morning hours. This is when the working class, the majority of us, are busy working and cannot participate. We are trying to feed our families, pay our taxes, rent/mortgages and keep the lights on. It should be a top priority, of county commissions, to provide for and accommodate the majority of citizens to participate in the county government they elected. I would be attending meetings often if I had the opportunity to participate. I’m especially interested when the county commissioners (our elected officials) are scheduled to vote on various issues that affect Tillamook County. We have a right to participate in this process, it directly affects the quality of life for Tillamook residents, young and old.
I sympathize with fellow citizens who have concerns for their health in this time when covid is still claiming the lives of high risk people. Yes it’s frightening and yes we can provide comfort for those with concerns with mask wearing and physical distancing. However, please keep in mind that for most of the population there’s a 99+% recovery rate. Lets get back to open meetings when citizens can actually attend and participate. Studies out of Israel are showing that people who have natural antibodies are many times more likely to resist covid and it’s variants than people who have been vaccinated. As this information becomes more available it should relieve most restrictions and hysteria from our daily lives. After all our country has been through much worse...think about it.
-Tracy Green, Netarts
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.