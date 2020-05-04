With every opportunity to get in front of a microphone the Board of County Commissioners wastes no time expressing that safety of County residents is their #1 priority.
Recent reports from local residents and the County Sheriff’s office indicate that there remains a significant number of non-residents traveling to Tillamook County for recreation. Even if you set aside the State facility closures, the Governor’s Stay at Home order and the County Commissioners closures and stay at home order, why is it that the Board has not taken decisive action to eliminate this threat of spreading the virus to County residents?
With the various orders in place and an obvious public safety emergency, why is it that the Board of County Commissioners has not directed the Sheriff’s Office to pursue citations to individuals that continually, habitually, violate the standing orders? Would it not be the best deterrent to send these people home with an invitation to send the County $10,000? This would certainly get their attention and the story of actual enforcement would likely spread faster than the virus itself. Wouldn’t this be an actual deterrent that would actually help keep County residents safe?
If a resident habitually drives their car or truck faster than the Sheriff’s office can allow by traffic law, does the Sheriff’s Office stop them and politely ask them to slow down? Or do they write citations providing the offender the opportunity to visit with a traffic Judge to determine appropriate penalties?
Are the County Commissioners going to equate the need for polished finger nails, fresh cut hair, surfing and mountain biking to taking the life of unknown innocent bystanders?
Of course, the other option is to openly admit that, in point of fact, resident safety is simply one of the priorities on the same list as re-election. County Boards across the state need look no farther than the very data that they receive on a daily basis to see what happens when the Covid-19 virus is allowed to spread unchecked. It’s time for Government at all levels to grow a spine and make actual hard choices.
Lucy Brewer
Tillamook, Oregon
