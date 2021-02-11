In regards to the story about Ms. Jacob being censored by facebook I feel the need to come to Mr. Warren’s defense. I think he was just trying to layout the facts without expressing an opinion. It is up to us to form our own opinions based on those facts. I am personally grateful to the headlight herald for bringing it home to the community that what is happening to our country isn’t out there some where. Its here. Right here in Tillamook. People all over our country are believing the lies spread by extremists. It has led to an insurrection of our capital. I’m glad facebook is finally getting a handle on the problem. I dont think Ms. Jacob or many others like her are bad people. I think they have been led astray. I fear for our country and for all those usually good people who are believing the lies. I dont know what the answers are but my hope is that people will see the truth and that the truth will in turn keep us free.
-Julie Darby, Tillamook
