My Opinion Closing of the Alderbrook Golf Course was and is a travesty to Tillamook County and residents. Closing was done without any warning or reason for doing. Lots of rumors abound, but nothing that appears to be concrete. Okay, now it’s closed. Everyone is hoping that it will reopen soon. What can be done?
Tillamook County needs more than one golf course as the only one is at Manzanita. A solution is one that the Chamber of Commerce, County Commissioners, and the Editor of the Headlight Herald should all get behind and push for. Tillamook should do a Bond Issue, to purchase the course, (at a fair price, not the inflated one being listed for) make it Tillamook Municipal Golf.
Lease out the restaurant and bar. Have memberships reasonably priced, along with green fees that would once again attract players from the metropolitan area, along with tourists that visit Tillamook. A municipal golf course here would definitely benefit the economy, and increase the splendor of Tillamook. We need some interested local people that are community minded to get the ball rolling on again having golf in central Tillamook County, Thank you for reading.
A lot of us guys and gals who played at Alderbrook need to shed the pounds we have gained since the closing of the course. We need the exercise of golf.
John Cook
Tillamook
