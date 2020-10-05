Elki, shame on you for ever suggesting closure of our beautiful public beach!
You live here 365 days a year and can go to our beautiful beach anytime you want. Just imagine you live in Portland and have been stuck in your home or apartment for months (with or without children) and you finally had the opportunity to go to the beach for the day or maybe the whole weekend. What a feeling of joy to be able to walk on the beach and breathe clean fresh air. Who wouldn’t love to do that?
Yes, they should have worn masks, but I didn’t see that many people on the beach. They could social distance.
Remember we couldn’t even rent vacation homes until June 1. Thank you for wearing your mask to protect yourself and others.
Gwen Media
Buxton, OR
