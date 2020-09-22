There’s a lot of misinformation beginning to surface about the Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) being studied and considered by Oregon’s Department of Forestry. Phase One of an independent study determined that an HCP is in the overall financial best interests of all the parties. A fair question is: how can this be if a HCP takes forestlands off the cut list and creates set asides?
Consider the Elliot State Forest north of Coos Bay. When the marbled murrelet went on the Endangered Species list, timber harvesting in the Elliot came to a halt. No more revenue for the School Fund while lawsuits and studies were conducted. The State was forced to try and sell the Elliot. If there had been a HCP, timber revenue would not have been lost; there would have been no crisis because a HCP preempts endangered species litigation.
With more species posed to get listed as endangered, forestlands around us will be the next Elliot. More litigation and studies. Consider the loss of revenue and the hit on our local economy; the jobs and school funds that would be lost while it all got sorted out. It would be another pandemic. A HCP is an insurance policy that provides certainty and stability for all who depend on timber revenue from our State forests.
I’m hoping we can all do the math on this one, and keep our eyes on whose bottom line we’re talking about here. We should all support a HCP because it makes the most financial sense for our community, and it safeguards our ability to live here, even in these uncertain times.
Ron Byers
Tillamook
