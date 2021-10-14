Parents and guardians, are you frustrated with the identity politics being inserted into the public school system? Did you know that nationwide 1.4 million students have left the public school system for the 2021 school year? Are you aware that the Oregon State Board of Education just passed a resolution, which was spurred by Newberg School District’s efforts to remove political and divisive symbols from schools, such as BLM and Pride flags. The resolution encourages all school districts in the state to display these signs, symbols, placards and flags in an effort to be “inclusive.”
I am a firm believer that the only flags that belong in our schools are the American flag and the state flag. Public school should be a neutral learning environment, free from political bias and social justice issues. As Americans we must unite under one flag, the American flag. The desire for everyone to fly their own special interest flags and symbols in our tax payer funded public school system is divisive. Students should not have any inkling as to the political leanings of their educators, nor should teachers or the governmental oversight boards be using their position to push students to the left, right or anywhere in-between.
Our Founding Fathers understood that the duty of schools is to teach basic skills necessary to function in society, such as reading, writing and math. The Founding Fathers also believed in schools teaching in a manner that instills our youth with true patriotism, which is neither blind to the flaws or fanatical in its belief that America has always done the right thing. Schools must also equip them with a deep understanding of the principles America was founded upon. The Declaration of Independence states, “all men are created equal and we all have the unalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Identity politics has no place in the education system, it not only places undue importance on racial and sexual identities, it also further divides by designating groups into oppressor and victim. As Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. stated so eloquently, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Identity politics is the exact opposite of Dr. King's dream. I hope you will join me and make your voices heard on both local and state levels. We must insist in unity by teaching America’s founding principles, the flaws of our past and how we as a nation have worked to right them.
-Tiffany Jacob, Tillamook
