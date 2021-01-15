Thank you for putting my letter of thanks for Bill Baertlein's eight years of serving Tillamook County in last week’s Headlight Herald.
However, I need to have one important correction on the letter submitted. I submitted it as a private citizen and did not intend for the agency of Tillamook County Transportation District to be added under my name, as I meant it from myself as a citizen, (Jim Huffman).
The document I submitted that was a typed article did not have the agency name included.
That was an error when the article was published.
I simply have appreciated Bill's unique accomplishments to the public. I am also pleased in the New Year to find out now that in 2021 the very informative morning weekly radio program that he and the Commissioners established throughout 2020 will now continue each week to keep public informed to make 2021 a happier New Year where we can all stay more informed about important issues from the Governor's office all the way down to the cities and special districts who serve the public. Citizen involvement and communication is a wonderful process that does not always get to happen in an open forum.
So I also want to add a big "Thank you" for all the Commissioners for continuing to serve us citizens during very difficult times.
-Jim Huffman, Tillamook
