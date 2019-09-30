The subject of the new city hall/police center has received lots of publicity over the last few months. There are potential disagreements over the size and scope of the building and its uses. Of course there are many who would like to see other scenarios entertained – a smaller city hall, etc. but the people who work there for us are worthy of our respect no matter what view one takes.
In the letter to the editor on Sept. 12 by Cindy Kenne, the term “servants” used to describe the good people who work for the city. This is way beyond distasteful. They are our friends and neighbors doing their jobs well for our comfort and security. I am truly shocked at the lack of respect given to them.
Patricia Went
Manzanita
