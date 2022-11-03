Dear Citizens and Friends of the City of Tillamook,
We, the members of the Tillamook City Council want to explain our proposal for an increase in our motor vehicle fuel tax. The goal is to increase revenue for paving and maintaining our City streets. Please consider these facts about this proposed increase.
• Our current gas tax is 1 ½ cents per gallon. It has not been modified since 1986.
• The proposed increase is for another 1 ½ cents.
• This would make the total proposed tax 3 cents per gallon.
The 3 cent tax would be in effect from November to April. Then from May through October, the tax would be increased to 6 cents per gallon. We intend this plan to capture seasonal traffic – tourists - who add to the wear and tear on the roadways they use. And, non-retail facility sales would use the 3 cents year around.
The net revenue will only be used to pay for the construction, re- construction, improvement, repair, maintenance and operation of City streets. We are proposing this tax modification because we simply do not have sufficient revenue to do those things. We believe it is a reasonable way to increase revenue for this purpose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.