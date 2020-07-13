Citizens of Manzanita need to take note of how our city leaders campaign. Our current mayor’s interview with the Tillamook Headlight Hearld updated on June 30 end’s with this paragraph.“Scott said there may be differences of opinion among the council and other residents but he will not resign in the middle of his term because this becomes hard work and isn’t always harmonious. He looks forward to being able to continue to serve the community and asks for your vote.”This is a either a political attack against his opponent, Scott Galvin or he thinks his term is or should be longer than 2 years. I am so glad we had an honest councilor, like Scott Galvin, who left his position of councilor to run for mayor to allow citizens to have a voice in our village. That was the right thing to do. Vote Them Out!
Gerald Wineinger
Manzanita
