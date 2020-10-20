Hello, I’m Cheryl Davy and I am running for Tillamook People’s Utility District Subdivision #3. I am asking for your support.
I am an Oregonian, born and raised here. I arrived in Tillamook in 1972 as a first-year teacher. I met my husband, and we raised our two children here in Tillamook. My husband was a Fulbright Exchange teacher in 1989. For the year, we lived in Stoke-On-Trent, England. In 2002, after 25 and 30 years, we retired from School District 9 and went to Croatia for 3 years and taught at the American International School of Zagreb. Later, after our return to Tillamook, I worked for 12 years out of the District Attorney’s Office in Victims Assistance. I retired this July and am enjoying my 1st grandchild.
Throughout the years I have had many experiences in leadership. As a parent, I was involved in our children’s activities – 4H Leader, sports and specially the Charity Drive – a community event we are all so proud of. As a teacher, I was active in the teacher’s union as a representative as well as other positions, including president for 4 years and being on the negotiating team many times. Politically, I have served on the City Council and various committees within the city, including Tillamook Urban Rural Agency. I am currently a member of this board, which is a volunteer board.
I am running for the Tillamook PUD Board because I think it’s time for a change – new eyes to look at solutions and ears to listen to challenges and new leadership. It is the Tillamook People’s Utility District and I want to represent you, the people. The only way you have a voice is through the Board. I can be your voice. Spending wisely is important. We all want to use our money sensibly and we all struggle with needs vs. wants. While PUD still has 50-year-old lines, they have spent millions - $10,000,000 on office remodeling, $2,000,000 on meters and now a $3,000,000 parking lot. Accountability is a priority. The Board is accountable to the people. It is your money, and you are the ones who pay for all of this. You can’t borrow you way out of debt. Our debt level for Oregon PUD’s is the 2nd highest in the state.
I am practical and sensible. I have the ability to listen to both sides. I will pay attention to what’s happening. I will be your voice. My life experiences bring me to run for this position – Cheryl Davy candidate for Tillamook PUD Subdivision #3.
Sincerely,
CHERYL DAVY, Tillamook
