Cheryl Davy is running for PUD Board position No. 3. Cheryl has my vote!
Cheryl has experience serving the people of Tillamook County. She spent several years as a City Councilor. During the years that Cheryl taught in School District No. 9, she was active in the teachers’ union as a representative, she served four years as union president, and was frequently a negotiating team member. I’ve served with Cheryl on the Tillamook Urban Renewal Agency for the past eight years. Cheryl has been an active participant, holding the vice-chair and chair positions and fulfilling standing committee obligations.
I know Cheryl as someone who, when on a board, reads the last meeting’s minutes, investigates the background of agenda items, and is not afraid to ask thoughtful probing questions. Cheryl has a practical, no nonsense approach to problems.
Cheryl will be new eyes looking at PUD problems. Looking for solutions, Cheryl will listen to other board members, PUD management, and the people who are served by the PUD.
Cheryl will provide energy, thoughtful deliberation, and creative problem solving to her tenure on the PUD Board. A Vote for Cheryl is a Vote for Positive Change.
Regards,
Ruth LaFrance
Tillamook
