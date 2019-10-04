I am one of the 2,500 individuals who received a letter from the Department of Forestry (ODF), Tillamook District, re: Forestland Classification and Forest Patrol Assessment. I went into the Forestry Department on Third St. in Tillamook to have this letter interpreted for me. My understanding is that since ODF provides fire protection to privately owned forestland, they want everyone who owns property with privately owned forestland on it to pay an assessment. In the past this assessment has been a hit or miss. Some who have forestland on their private property have not been charged and some who don’t have forestland on their private property have been charged. Per my letter the amount assessed for a given property is calculated as follows: 1) A minimum annual assessment of $18.75 per lot or parcel of record. ORS 477.295 (Per Tillamook ODF of the $18.75, $15.00 will stay in Tillamook)2) On a per acre basis for acreages larger than the minimum assessment amount . . .3) If the lot or parcel has an improvement, per the records at the County Assessor’s Office, an additional $47.50 surcharge will be levied. ORS 477.277 (Per Tillamook ODF of the $47.50, zero of this surcharge will stay in Tillamook. The monies will go to the Oregon Forest Land Protection Fund. I recommend that you look up this fund online.)Three informational meetings (Nehalem, Hebo and Tillamook) have been scheduled in October and November (11/6/19 in Tillamook).
Robin Peale
Bay City
